After applying to remove the jet wash and extend the forecourt shop at Morrisons in Taunton earlier this year, Top 50 Indie MFG has now applied to add an EV charging zone and three jet wash bays in the supermarket’s car park, as well as a substation.

The latest plans for the site in Priory Bridge Road would see four chargepoints serving eight charging bays under a canopy, as well as the three jet wash bays.

Plans already being considered by Somerset Council are for removing the existing jet wash and using that space to extend the forecourt shop and have a new entrance to it. The shop would increase from 92sq m to 135sq m.