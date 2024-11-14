Top 50 Indie MFG has been named as the second best public charging network in Zapmap’s ‘Large rapid/ultra-rapid’ category for 2024/25.

The company was beaten by Tesla which has previously been excluded from the rankings as it was a closed network exclusively for Tesla drivers. It has been included this year as the operator has opened up many of its chargepoints for use by drivers of other, non-Tesla EVs.

With over 860 Tesla chargers in more than 80 charging hubs, the network scored well on reliability, cost and ease of use. Zapmap says drivers most appreciated the Tesla network’s value for money, which offers significantly lower prices than many rapid/ultra-rapid networks.

MFG EV Power has more than 780 chargers across 195 locations, all installed on fuel forecourts and easily recognisable thanks to their distinctive blue and green branding. Zapmap says MFG EV Power provides a ‘consistent and reliable’ service for drivers. EV drivers praised MFG’s reliability and convenient payment options.

Martin Symes, EV director at MFG, says: “We are thrilled to be recognised by Zapmap as a Recommended large rapid and ultra rapid charging network for 2025. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing accessible and reliable EV charging solutions for drivers. We’re proud to have come second in the rankings, and we will continue to enhance our network to support the growing EV community.”

Both MFG and third-placed Osprey Charging earned the ‘EV Driver Recommended’ title for the 2024-25 rankings (awarded to networks with higher than 3.5 star overall ratings).

Osprey has been a consistent high performer and a Zapmap-recommended network for the past five years. This year Osprey has rolled out more rapid/ultra-rapid chargers than any other network, now boasting over 1,200 devices over 380 locations.

Be.EV came in fourth in the ‘large rapid/ultra-rapid’ category and is a new entrant to the rankings this year with 579 devices across 179 locations.

The top-ranked network in the ‘Medium rapid/ultra-rapid network’ category was Fastned. The network has now grown to 26 locations across the UK, with over 150 devices. The network scored very highly for reliability, ease of use and the payment options offered.

Second to Fastned was Ionity, a pan-European player with growing coverage across the UK and Ireland. Ionity currently has 270 devices across 37 locations around the UK.

Zapmap has also awarded an ‘Up-and-coming network’ winner, with this category covering those networks that do not meet the minimum inclusion criteria but have made a mark on the charging landscape and have had positive feedback from EV drivers.

The ‘Up-and-coming network’ winner this year is Sainsbury’s Smart Charge. Smart Charge was only launched in January 2024 but Zapmap says it has made an impressive start to the roll out of its 150kW hubs at Sainsbury’s sites across the UK. It has installed hubs at 62 stores to date, which are proving popular with EV drivers, especially as the network has linked charging with Nectar rewards.

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and COO at Zapmap, says: “This year has seen another huge increase in charging provision across the country, particularly for the ultra-rapid (150kW+) chargers, and charging hubs; and it is fantastic to be able to highlight and celebrate the UK’s best EV charging networks, as chosen by EV drivers.

“A record 17 networks are on the rankings table, and it is clear that reliability in the broadest sense remains key with EV drivers showing appreciation for networks rolling out consistent, reliable charging hubs which provide convenience and charging confidence. Whilst excellent payment options, customer support and ease of use are all highly valued, this year value for money is an increasingly important consideration.

Now in its seventh year, the league table is generated from EV driver responses to Zapmap’s annual EV charging survey, conducted during October 2024. The survey saw responses from more than 3,700 battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers.