MFG has applied to Cumberland Council to extend the shop at its Morrisons forecourt on Kingstown Road, Carlisle, and add an EV charging zone.

The Top 50 Indie wants to extend the shop by 68sq m – from 192 sq m to 260sq m. The increased space would be used for food to go to provide an ‘improved offer’ for visiting motorists.

Its proposals for the EV charging zone would see the installation of three EV charging points servicing six charging bays with a canopy. There would also be a substation enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet and plant room.

The plans also include three enclosed jet wash bays, two air/water and vacuum units and a bin store.

With regard to the EV charging, the planning document states: “The proposals will enhance the existing offer at the site, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility.”

In terms of design, MFG says the proposed EV charging area has been carefully planned to positively integrate with the existing site operation. “The charging facility offers a modern design approach, which is uncluttered and fit for purpose. The proposals will be Equalities Act compliant, offering dropped kerbs and other associated measures to ensure equal ease of access for all.”