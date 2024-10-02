MFG has been refused planning permission to install EV charging and make other changes at its Bell Bar Service Station in Hatfield.

Last year, the company sought permission for the “creation of ca harging zone, erection of EV chargers, erection of canopy, sub-station enclosure and associated forecourt works” on part of the site. It later submitted plans to include jet wash facilities and an EV testing centre.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council gave three reasons for turning down the application.

It said a noise assessment had not been undertaken and submitted for consideration and the Local Planning Authority was therefore unable to determine whether the impact of the proposed development would have a detrimental effect on neighbouring properties.

The second reason for refusal was because the application did not include any information about existing onsite car and cycle parking space provision.

In its decision letter, the Council said: “During visits to the application site, the areas identified for the proposed seven new car parking bays were generally occupied by parked cars and more cars were parked around the site and in Woodside Lane. It has not been demonstrated that the proposed seven new car parking bays would provide adequate on-site car parking for the proposed development and no provision appears to be made for cycle storage parking spaces.”

The third reason was because the proposed development failed to demonstrate a “satisfactory policy and design-led approach to accessibility”.