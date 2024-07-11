MFG’s development plans for its Bridge of Don Service Station in Aberdeen are expected to get underway soon.

The Top 50 number one Indie was granted planning permission for the site earlier this year. The proposed works will include a shop extension comprising a new 551sq ft food-to-go area, which will house a Greggs, and which will increase the internal shop area from 705sq ft to 1,184sq ft.

Additionally, there will be minor forecourt alterations as a result of the extension, such as altered kerb lines and the creation of a new compound refuse area to the rear of the extension. And new EV charging bays will be installed to the west of the forecourt building.

Opening hours will remain the same: 24/7 Monday to Sunday. The new site will operate with eight full-time and six part-time employees.

In the original planning application it said that service stations must evolve to meet the “changing needs and aspirations” of consumers.

On approving the application Aberdeen Council made certain stipulations. It said the layout of the EV charging spaces had to incorporate an accessible charging space and the bay serving the water and air unit needed to be a dedicated space (rather than also serve as a space for charging vehicles). The proposed extension had to incorporate a green roof into its design for increased bio-diversity. The waste storage had to be located further to the rear of the site and three bicycle stands needed to be incorporated into the design.