MFG has applied for planning permission to remove the car wash at its Morrisons forecourt in Bideford, Devon, and replace it with an EV charging zone and four jet wash bays.

At the same time, the Top 50 Indie wants to extend the shop on the forecourt to provide an “improved offer” for motorists.

In a letter to Torridge District Council from its agent Carney Sweeney, MFG says the proposal to install new EV charging points at the Morrisons site should be considered positively in light of the national context and the demand for the necessary infrastructure to support EV use across the UK.

“The proposals do not raise any concerns regarding adverse impact on amenity/conflict in terms of surrounding land uses. The proposed area will be well-lit and does not raise any concerns from anti-social behaviour/natural surveillance perspective,” the letter says.

MFG adds that the proposed EV charging area – which would have eight bays – has been carefully planned to “positively integrate” with the existing site operation.

“The charging facility offers a modern design approach, which is uncluttered and fit for purpose. The proposals will be Equalities Act compliant, offering dropped kerbs and other associated measures to ensure equal ease of access for all.”

As for the extension to the shop, MFG says sequential and impact tests do not apply as the small kiosk offer is purely ancillary to the site’s main use as a petrol filling station.

It is believed that planning permission will be granted as North Devon Today reports that local councillors have previously voiced concerns about the lack of EV chargepoints in the area.