Top 50 Indie Midland Motor Fuel has purchased Golds Garages in a deal brokered by Christie & Co.

Golds Garages had been owned and operated by Paul Goldingay, for over 50 years. There are two sites: a forecourt in Cannock with vehicle rental, and a vehicle hire, servicing and MOT business in Walsall.

Having known Paul for a number of years, new owner Shailesh Parekh recognised the excellent opportunity that Golds presents and the potential for further growth. He decided to seize the opportunity to expand and diversify his forecourt portfolio with the purchase. The acquisition takes the number of sites operated by Midland Motor Fuel to seven.

Shailesh said: “I am extremely excited to add another business to my growing portfolio. Golds not only has a service station with good potential to expand but also has the opportunity to diversify away from fuel. I would like to thank Paul for giving me the chance to acquire such a professionally run business and I am excited about the future.”

The thriving vehicle hire business, renowned for its high standards in vehicle servicing and MOT work, boasting Ford-approved technicians and state-of-the-art facilities, has experienced good growth following the pandemic. Manager, Alison Thurston, who has worked for Golds for over 38 years, has been instrumental in helping Paul develop Golds and will continue under the new ownership.

Paul said: “I have really enjoyed building Golds Garages into a successful business and well-recognised regional brand. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of Alison Thurston and the wider team at Golds. I want to thank Dave Morris at Christie & Co who worked tirelessly to help me sell the business. Without Dave, this deal would not have been successful and I cannot recommend him enough. I am now looking forward to my semi-retirement where I will continue to look after my hotel and self-catering cottages in St Ives.”

Dave Morris, retail regional director at Christie & Co, said: “Paul has worked hard to ensure that over the last 50 years, Golds has evolved and continued to succeed, adapting to changing consumer habits and technologies in the motor trade. I wish Paul all the best with his semi-retirement. Shailesh has a great opportunity to take this well-established business to the next level.”