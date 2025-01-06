More than 70% of people living in rural areas say EV charging infrastructure is not readily available, nor is it growing to meet demand.

The news comes from a nationwide poll of 1,000 people conducted by energy firm E.ON and is in line with a recent report from the National Audit Office (NAO), which found that just 15% of EV chargepoints in England are in rural areas

The E.ON poll revealed a stark contrast in availability of EV charging, depending on where people live, showing a need for targeted action to ensure that EVs are a viable option for everyone, regardless of geography.

• Fewer than 10% of people living in rural areas say EV charging stations are readily available and expanding in their area

• In urban areas, people are nearly twice as satisfied with the EV infrastructure near their homes (19.6%), compared to those in suburban or rural areas (9.9%)

• Rural residents express the greatest dissatisfaction with EV charging infrastructure, with nearly 72% say they are under-served by charging provision

In addition, the survey found that almost 90% of motorists said they would need a range of alternatives and incentives such as tax breaks or subsidies to persuade them to give up their cars in exchange for more sustainable transport or car sharing options.

However, the poll also found that almost three-quarters of Brits believe greener transport options are vital for creating cleaner, healthier cities, with electric buses or trams coupled with increased space for cycle lanes, needed as part of a national priority to combat climate change and improve air quality.

Natalie Robinson, head of new city partnerships at E.ON UK, says: “It’s clear from this research that the British public see the benefits of drastic change in how we get around. To achieve this, transport providers, local authorities and charging providers all have a role to play in ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place.

“E.ON’s commitment to developing EV infrastructure around the country is a key step toward bridging the gap between urban and rural areas and by giving drivers the confidence they need that the charging network is growing to meet their needs. By investing in ultra-fast charging hubs, collaborating with local councils and expanding our charging network across the UK, we are ensuring greener transport solutions are accessible to all.”