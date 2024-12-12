More than 90% of EV drivers have said they will never go back to petrol- or diesel-powered cars.

The Global EV Drivers Alliance’s (GEVA’s) first-ever global survey of the experiences of EV users found that 92% of them intend to buy an EV again for their next car.

“This is a remarkably high number and the results confirm that drivers love the EV experience and EVs are here to stay,” says Joel Levin, chair of GEVA and director of Plug In America.

The weighted results show that only 1% of those surveyed would return to a petrol or diesel car, and 4% would opt for a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) if they had to replace their car tomorrow.

“These results confirm that EV drivers are highly satisfied with their choice and that reports of declining EV popularity are greatly exaggerated,” says Petter Haugneland, assistant secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association.

Results showed that lower operating costs were the most important motivation for buying an EV.

“This should serve as an eye-opener for policymakers worldwide. While a vibrant EV market is crucial for reducing climate emissions from road transport, achieving this goal hinges on making EVs an even more affordable option for all,” says Ellen Hiep, board member of the

Dutch Electric Vehicle Drivers Association.

The environmental benefits of EVs emerged as the second most important motivation.

Charging infrastructure was deemed to be quite good in most countries and continues to expand on a steady pace. However, some EV drivers still find charging a hassle.

When asked about the disadvantages of driving an EV, the results indicated that the most significant drawbacks were the limited availability of fast chargers, the time-consuming nature of charging and the frequent downtime of fast-charging stations.

“This demonstrates that EV drivers are similar to consumers in general – they desire convenience and a hassle-free experience. Even though the majority of EV drivers charge at home most of the time, developing consumer-friendly charging solutions is crucial for the

growth of the EV mass market,” says Christian Peter, director of EMC ElektroMobilitätsClub of Austria.

The Global EV Driver Survey included over 23,000 results from 18 countries and is said to be the first and most comprehensive global survey among EV drivers.

GEVA is convinced that the insights gained from the survey are vital: “EV drivers are at the heart of this ongoing EV revolution. To succeed and increase EV adoption worldwide, in-depth knowledge about EV drivers is vital,” says Silvia Rojas, executive director, Costa Rican Association of Electric Mobility, ASOMOVE.