Moto has submitted an outline planning application for what it calls a “state-of-the-art” motorway service area at Junction 2 of the M55, near Preston.

The “fit-for-the future” site will serve eastbound and westbound traffic and, says the operator, will be a key addition to the recently constructed Preston Western Distributor Road Scheme.

The site will include 50 electric vehicle charging bays, and amenity buildings incorporating solar panels and a green living roof to boost renewable energy and enhance biodiversity.

The proposals include 70 HGV spaces addressing the “critical need” for additional parking for truck drivers in the region. Nearby services at Lancaster southbound and northbound are operating at 127% and 169% capacity respectively, says the business.

The new site, which will create more than 120 jobs, will also provide around 400 car parking spaces, as well as traditional petrol and diesel refuelling.

The submission follows an extensive public consultation, with over 642 website visits taking place to find out more about the plans. Community feedback shows clear support for the sustainable building practices and plans to provide more HGV spaces for the area, says Moto property director Jess Lockwood.

“We are proud to submit this application for an industry-leading motorway service area that reflects the needs of motorists and the priorities of the Preston community. We look forward to working closely with local stakeholders as the application progresses.”