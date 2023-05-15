Motorists have been queuing to fill up at the Eastgate Garage in Narberth, Pembrokeshire for what is believed to be the cheapest fuel in the UK.

According to Wales Online, the Texaco branded site is selling both unleaded and diesel for just 129.9ppl.

Owner Vijay Jaganathan said drivers had seen his prices advertised on social media and many had travelled miles to see whether they were true.

He told Wales Online: “It has gone a bit crazy,” adding that last Friday evening was one of the busiest times ever since he took over the site in 2018.

When he took over, the forecourt had Murco fuel provided via very small tanks. A switch to Texaco included investment in much larger tanks to expand storage capacity and enable Vijay to buy in bulk. The site closed for 10 weeks for the tanks to be installed; and now has capacity for 38,000 litres of diesel versus the previous 8,000 litres and 8,000 litres for unleaded (previously 4,000 litres).

Forecourt Trader spoke to one of the site’s staff this morning (May 15) who confirmed it is still very busy.