Mr Jet, forecourt retailers Scott and Andrew Aitken’s labrador, was keen to help out at a recent fun community event at their Jet Rigg site in Dunbar.

Earlier in the year, Scott had mentioned to Jet that they didn’t seem to do much in the way of publicity in Scotland – so the oil company put that right.

A team from Jet attended the Dunbar site with a car boot full of yellow balls. The Car Boot Jackpot event gave customers 10 seconds to rummage around in the boot and pick a ball. That ball could win them free fuel, a driving experience day or a dash cam. However, if they dropped the ball they didn’t win and instead received an air freshener.

Customers could win £10 and £50 vouchers for fuel, with more than £300-worth of fuel given away at the Aitken’s site.

Scott says: “Jet visited four sites in Scotland with the game. I was really pleased as it’s good for the site and good for the brand, making it more visible in Scotland.

“It was a real feelgood event and it was a joy to serve that day as customers were so happy to have won. They quickly told their mates about what was going on and so more people kept turning up.

As for seven-year-old Mr Jet, Scott says: “We have always been passionate about the brand so when we decided to get a dog, he was always going to be called Jet.”

Mr Jet is well known in the Jet community having previously appeared in an ad for the brand, which said dealers love Jet so much that they name their dogs after the brand.