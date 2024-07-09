FPC Income & Growth PLC has been granted planning permission to build a new petrol filling station with associated jet wash and EV charging facilities at Needham Road in Stowmarket.

The site is located to the south-east of Stowmarket, adjacent to Needham Road (A1308 dual carriageway). It is next to, and accessed from, the Combs roundabout. The A1308 serves an arterial route between Ipswich and the centre of Stowmarket, as well as connecting to the A14 (which connects Bury St. Edmunds and Ipswich).

The site will have two jet wash stations and 28 car parking spaces, including two disabled spaces and four EV charging spaces.

Original plans included a drive-thru restaurant but these have been dropped in accordance with Stowmarket’s Area Action Partnership which states that takeaways should not be sited close to schools. There will be a convenience store with hot food and coffee which the application said were “intrinsic features” of a modern petrol filling station.

The application said: “The proposals will bring about the development of a currently undeveloped plot within the settlement boundary for Stowmarket. The provision of the facilities are well related to the existing built form of the locality and, being roadside facilities, are strategically positioned adjacent to the primary route network. They will be of benefit to passing motorists and help serve the local area, including the current and emerging economic development in this part of Stowmarket.”