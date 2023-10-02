Not long to go until the fantastic Forecourt Trader Awards ceremony gets underway in London, where this year’s winners will be revealed in a glamorous setting at the Park Plaza, Westminster, next week, on Thursday, October 12.

Hosting the occasion is actor and comedian Stephen Mangan, best known for his roles as Guy Secretan in the television series ‘Green Wing’; Sean Lincoln in Episodes; Dan Moody in ‘I’m Alan Partridge’; and as holistic detective Dirk Gently in the BBC adaptation of Douglas Adams’ book ’Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’.

With the support of principal sponsor Booker, as well as category sponsors Gadjet, CCEP, CDG, Spar, Essar, Jordan Group, Costa Express, JTI, BAT, Rollover, The Forecourt Show, Lumina Intelligence and Convenience Store, the Forecourt Trader Awards are the fuel retailing sector’s must-attend event.

The Forecourt Trader Awards take place at the Park Plaza, Westminster, on Thursday, October 12. Don’t delay, buy your tickets here.

Alongside a grand dinner and glittering awards ceremony the evening includes a drinks reception sponsored by Greenergy; after-dinner bar sponsored by Fifo; photobooth and pizza machine sponsored by ME Photo; casino and Scalextric; as well as live music and DJ until 2am, sponsored by Republic Technologies.

This year we’ve had a record number of entries for the Forecourt Trader Awards and the judges had a really tough job sifting through them to come up with the finalists.

After a mammoth judging session that has involved taking to the roads across the north, south, east and west of England, as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland the shortlist was revealed in August.

Congratulations to all the finalists – such is the calibre of the entries that being shortlisted for these awards really is a great achievement.

