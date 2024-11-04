West Coast Estates has revised its plans for an EV charging hub in North Kessock, removing the proposed drive-thru after objections from locals.

One local said the council should be encouraging local outlets with local produce, offering more healthy options.

The original application proposed the erection of an EV charging station with a shop and café/restaurant, with associated infrastructure and open space across the site. The site would be divided into roughly two equal plots.

Plot 1 would contain the proposed EV charging station and shop, with parking at the end of a shared internal road. The main feature of Plot 1 would be 14 general EV charging spaces and one disabled EV charging space. The car park would be arranged to have EV charging bays set in two rows with canopy cover and sub-stations near the northwest corner of the site

The proposed shop would have a gross internal area of 400sq m.

The main difference between the original proposal and the revised proposal is a reorientation of the layout of Plot 1, in which the position of car parking and the retail unit have effectively been reversed. This change was made in response to comments made through the Council’s consultation process.

Meanwhile, Plot 2 would contain the proposed café/restaurant with parking that would take access from the shared internal road, just east of the service vehicle bay in Plot 1. Previously, this was going to be a drive-through, with a drive-through lane wrapped around the east and south sides of the building. The drive-through lane has since been removed from the proposal in response to comments from both the Planning Policy Team and Transport Planning Team at the Highland Council, advising that a proposed drive-through would not be supported.