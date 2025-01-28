A man who stole fuel during the incident that left forecourt worker Srisankar Subramanian with life-threatening injuries has been jailed.

Subramanian was hit by one car at the Esso forecourt on Castleford Road in Normanton on October 20, while another one drove away.

According to the BBC, Aderoju Adeniran pleaded guilty to stealing fuel and was sentenced to four months at Leeds Crown Court.

Meanwhile, Taghan Bal is due to stand trial later this year charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

CCTV footage showed Adeniran’s car arriving on the forecourt at the same time as a second vehicle.

Prosecutor David Hall said both Adeniran and the driver of the other car had then filled up with more than £40-worth of petrol before attempting to drive away.

At this point, Subramanian had run out of the kiosk brandishing a broom to try and stop the vehicles leaving. As Adeniran reversed and drove away, the other vehicle hit Subramanian before leaving the scene.

The court heard Subramanian had been left seriously brain damaged as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Passing sentence, Judge Richard Mansell KC made it clear that Adeniran – who pleaded guilty to making off without payment and displaying a false number plate – was not responsible for the injuries caused to Subramanian.

The BBC reported that Adeniran had been recalled to prison following his arrest, having previously been jailed in 2012 for fatally stabbing a man and wounding two others in Cambridge.

Bal is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court in May. He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and also denies charges of dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.