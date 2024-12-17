Osprey Charging has expanded its public EV charging network with over 300 rapid and ultra-rapid charging bays in 2024

These new public chargers – all compatible with every EV on the market today – take the total number of charging bays in Osprey’s network to over 1,300.

The majority of the new chargepoints are located at 27 all-new ultra-rapid charging hubs, which are said to be preferred by drivers for maximising availability and providing dedicated charging space.

To meet growing demand at Osprey’s existing locations, 16 older sites were also expanded with new and faster chargepoints. These upgrades are part of Osprey’s strategy of future-proofing sites.

The consistency of customer experience throughout the year’s growth led to a series of accolades, recognising the quality and reliability of the Osprey Charging Network.

Meanwhile, the launch of Capital Shopping Park hub in Cardiff marked the 100th Osprey charging station to be opened in Wales.

Osprey’s site pipeline was further boosted with a number of new landlord partnerships, particularly premium retail charging locations. These include new partners Railpen, and East of England Co-op.

Osprey also acquired two new freehold sites in Paisley, Glasgow and at Twyford Services, both of which are set to host large ultra-rapid hubs of 16-plus chargepoints. The company says the purchase of the freehold sites gives it greater flexibility over the design of the space.

Supporting its mission to provide accessible and inclusive charging for all EV drivers, Osprey announced a new brand ambassador, three-time Paralympian and double Commonwealth Games champion, Olivia Bean. The company also named a second brand ambassador, former BBC presenter and sustainability advocate, Abbie Dewhurst.

Rounding off a strong year, Osprey showed its commitment to attracting and nurturing staff talent and high performance, achieving accreditation as a ‘Great Place to Work’ company.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, says: “With the number of EVs hitting British roads accelerating especially in the last four months of the year, we’ve been at the forefront of the roll-out of supporting infrastructure. The expansion of our network is underpinned by our investment in our hub strategy, while also forging landlord partnerships enabling us to install chargers in premium retail locations.

“As a team, we are excited to maintain this momentum moving forward into 2025, supporting the continued uptake in EVs with reliable and high-quality public EV charging.”