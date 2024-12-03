Osprey’s new hub at Chineham Tesco & Shopping Park in Basingstoke, is the fifth rapid charging location to be opened in partnership with Supermarket Income REIT.

In total, through the first year of its partnership Osprey has successfully installed 58 ultra-rapid charging points across five charging hubs in England.

These five hubs are located in:

Workington, Cumbria (Morrisons) – 16 chargers

Wisbech, Cambridgeshire (Morrisons) – six chargers

Leicester, Leicestershire (Tesco Extra) – 12 chargers

Bradley Stoke, Gloucestershire (Tesco Extra) – 16 chargers

Basingstoke, Hampshire (Tesco) – eight chargers

The newest hub at Chineham Tesco in Basingstoke offers eight ultra-rapid 300kW DC chargers and is compatible with every EV on the market today.

Isabelle Smith, head of sustainability at Atrato Capital, investment adviser to Supermarket Income REIT, says: “We are pleased to see the launch of the fifth ultra-rapid EV charging hub in partnership with Osprey Charging. By integrating high-speed EV charging infrastructure into these stores, we not only enhance access to the shopping experience for customers, but also contribute to the UK’s charging infrastructure.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, adds: “The first year of our roll-out with Supermarket Income REIT demonstrates the success of this important partnership and the excellent opportunity available to commercial landlords: to future-proof their assets, support important sustainability goals and provide retail customers with the high-quality EV charging they will come to expect.”