Top 50 Indie Pearl Forecourts has been granted planning permission to build a new petrol filling station in Bradford.

Pearl will demolish the Regal Complex on White Abbey Road and Whetley Hill, which currently comprises a restaurant and café, and redevelop the site with a forecourt, shop and parking. The site had been a forecourt before becoming home to a restaurant.

Bradford Metropolitan District Council had previously denied Pearl permission saying the layout in the plans was unacceptable.

Revised plans were submitted by Urban Future Planning Consultancy and given the green light on November 27.

The application said the revised proposal would make effective use of the brownfield plot, would provide a good quality roadside service while promoting consumer choice and generating employment for local people.

It added that the site is close to several ‘traffic builders’ including residential and large areas of commercial use.

The 408sq m shop will have retail in the main area with a separate area for hot food. The shop will be built in stone to match adjacent buildings.