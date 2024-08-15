Top 50 Indie Penny Petroleum has bought Creebridge Service Station, its seventh forecourt in Scotland and its 94th trading in the UK.

The southwest of Scotland site, on the outskirts of Newton Stewart, in Dumfries and Galloway, was previously owned by Certas and run as a Gulf branded station.

The town site was acquired four weeks ago and now operates as an Esso forecourt, with jet washes, valeting and AIR-serv equipment.

It also has a 750sq ft Spar shop, which over time may be developed to include food to go, says Penny Petroleum owner and managing director David Penny.

He says that the name will remain as Creebridge Service Station, and that the forecourt needs minimal initial investment.

“We just need to tidy the site up,” he says. “It is logistically well located for us, on the way to other sites in the area,” he adds.

Last month the Powburn-based business, the fifth largest independent forecourt operator, celebrated its 30th anniversary. It said at the time that it had 10 more forecourts in the pipeline. This included seven acquisitions, and three new to industry developments. It is also planning 11 knockdown rebuilds.

