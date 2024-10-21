A man has been arrested following an incident in which a member of staff was seriously injured at a petrol station in Normanton, West Yorkshire.

The man, aged 18, was arrested in the Essex area and is currently in police custody.

A vehicle has also been recovered by police.

The victim is in hospital in a life-threatening condition following the incident in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, October 20).

Police were called at 2:22am to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road, to a report that a staff member had been hit by a vehicle after coming out of the shop to stop the driver of a black Audi who was driving off without paying for their fuel.

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has left a man who was doing his job in hospital in a critical condition.”