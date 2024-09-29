Planning permission has been refused for a new petrol filling station at 121 Tempo Road, Enniskillen, due to concerns about road safety.

The applicant, Raymond Pauley, wanted to demolish the existing dwelling on the site and replace it with a forecourt.

At a Fermanagh and Omagh District Council planning committee meeting, members were told that the area needed a ‘modern filling station’ because of all the other development that was taking place.

Concerns had been raised about the speed limit on the Tempo Road and Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) was concerned that the deceleration lane and access separation to other junctions would not be acceptable for a 50mph road.

The DfI said: “The proposal is contrary to Planning Policy TR01 Land Use and Transport, in that it would, if permitted, prejudice the safety and convenience of road users since adequate junction spacing between the proposed access and the existing junctions/accesses cannot be provided, leading to an unacceptable level of conflicting vehicular movements.

“The proposal is contrary to Planning Policy TR01 Land Use and Transport in that it would, if permitted ,prejudice the safety and convenience of road users since the Ghost Island Junction layout on the priority road cannot be provided to an appropriate standard.”

In its report, the planning committee summed this up as creating a “road and pedestrian safety concern”.

According to theimpartialreporter.com, the applicant’s agent said there were plans to cut the speed limited on the Tempo Road but there was no confirmation of this. The applicant is expected to appeal the decision.