Officers from Sussex Police are seeking to identify a group of teenage girls following a report of theft from a petrol station in Uckfield.

At about 6.15pm on Friday 2 June, the suspects entered the Applegreen petrol station in New Town and picked up a number of bottles of alcohol before putting them in a bag and leaving without paying.

They were then seen walking southbound along New Town in the direction of The Station pub.

Officers believe the girls in these CCTV images may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting 47230104340.