Sussex forecourt operator Pricewatch Group has hit a £75,000 fundraising milestone through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) initiative.

Over the past five years, the 10-strong petrol station business has donated to a host of local community services through the MADL charity, in which a percentage of partner stores’ Co-op own-label sales goes into a virtual fundraising pot. Nisa retailers decide who they want to donate the money to, and can boost funds with in-store collection tins and clothing banks.

The family-owned business, which was named as a MADL Champion of they Year for 2023, has donated to sports clubs, food banks and schools. Recently it has supported Hellingly Kids Activity Days, Family Support Work, Friends of Bolney CEP School alongside contributions to sports clubs Hailsham Boxing Club and Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy.

Kate Carroll, head of charity at Nisa, says: “Pricewatch are a fantastic example of a retail group significantly supporting the communities they serve, and I’m delighted to hear they have reached the £75,000 donation milestone recently.

”They have community at the heart of what they do and want to give back to those who need the support most. We can’t wait to reach even bigger milestones in the future.”

Andre Salvidge, Pricewatch charity ambassador, adds: “We are so proud to have donated over £75,000 to local charities through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

“This money has made a real difference to the lives of people in our community and we are committed to continuing this fundraising for some of the most important causes locally to our stores.”

Nisa says that since its inception in 2008, MADL has raised over £17 million for local charities and community organisations.