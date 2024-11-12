Ron Perry & Son’s A19 sites have received more government funding for HGV facilities from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Previously the company received ‘Window 2’ grant funding for HGV parking improvements and has now been successful in ‘Window 3’ of the DFT’s HGV Driver and Welfare grant scheme.

Director of operations, Dan Perry, explains: “In Window 3 we secured additional funding for extra spaces on our South site and some further funding for infrastructure on our North site. All in all, we’re forecasting a £2.3m HGV parking development with nearly half of that cost mitigated by DFT grant funding.

“We also have EV car charging facilities in planning for the development at the moment, as part of a separate £4.8m project alongside the HGV parking which totals a £7.1m improvement and development project on Teesside across our North and South sites. We’re very excited and we wouldn’t be able to deliver the HGV parking without the strategic and key investment into our facilities from the DFT.”

Dan says HGVs are a crucial part of the transport network and he’s delighted that the government has not only recognised this but is also actively investing in the welfare and safety of the drivers who need secure overnight parking around the country.

“We are currently in the process of applying for the Park Mark Freight accreditation by the British Parking Association for our proposed facilities and have been liaising with the BPA and the local police to ensure our facilities are up to scratch,” he adds.

Other companies set to benefit from Window 3 funding include Top 50 Indie MFG, which is getting funding for its BP Thetford West and Esso Toll Bar sites.

The DfT says total funding to improve truck stops is approximately £69m.

Speaking last week, future of roads minister, Lilian Greenwood, said: “Lorry drivers keep our economy moving. It is only right they enjoy safe rest areas, easily available parking and modern facilities as we showcase their importance during National Lorry Week.

“Our joint funding with industry will ensure that lorry parking facilities can make the improvements that lorry drivers deserve and we will continue working closely with the sector to improve working conditions, support jobs and get us back to growth.”