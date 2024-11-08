New Royal Mail electric Peugeot vans are hitting the streets this week.

Peugeot has a deal to supply Royal Mail with 2,100 electric vans, including over 1,000 British-built E-Partners.

The 1,100 E-Partner vans were built at Ellesmere Port, which Peugeot says is the UK’s first EV-only volume manufacturing plant.

Peugeot has supplied Royal Mail with vehicles since 2009, and electric vans since 2014 when the car giant delivered the first E-Partner to Royal Mail.

Peugeot and Royal Mail are both committed to electrification, and the latest supply of Peugeot vehicles to Royal Mail forms part of the latter’s plans to achieve Net-Zero by 2040.

Royal Mail estimates that the new vehicles will reduce total emissions by around 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year when fully operational.

The new vans will be charged on-site at Royal Mail’s delivery offices via the company’s 100% renewable electricity supply.

Royal Mail plans to deploy more than half of its new electric vans in time for the Christmas ‘peak period’ to provide greener deliveries to customers during the busiest time of the year.

The new E-Partner features an updated design, new technologies, and an increased all-electric range of up to 213 miles (WLTP). It is powered by an electric motor producing 136hp and 270Nm of torque along with a 50kWh battery. To optimise range, the new E-Partner features a regenerative braking system that can be activated at three different levels using steering wheel paddles.

Peugeot says the underfloor installation of the batteries ensures no compromise in load volume, with a useful volume of up to 4.4m3, while the payload of 780kg and towable weight of 750kg are benchmarks in the segment.