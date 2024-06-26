A new partnership will see ScottishPower install over 300 new public EV chargers in St Austell Brewery pub car parks across the South West of England.

The companies say the deal will boost the number of chargepoints in the region by approximately 60%.

St Austell Brewery has over 160 pubs in its estate and is committed to achieving net zero emissions across its operations by 2040. It has already upgraded its company car fleet and installed EV chargers at its offices for employees driving hybrids or EVs.

Paul Hine, supply chain director at St Austell Brewery, said: “We have a proud history of innovation so working with ScottishPower to install electric car chargers was a great way to prepare our pubs for an electric future. For us, going greener makes good business sense.

“We know that investing in this green tech will help us reduce our carbon footprint and thanks to ScottishPower we have been able to do this at scale. We’re proud to be providing charging points for our local communities and creating an ‘electric tourist trail’ for anybody visiting our sites and this beautiful part of the country. What better excuse to visit the pub for a well-deserved break and a spot of lunch?”

Andrew Mouat, head of smart mobility at ScottishPower, said: “At ScottishPower, we want to help businesses integrate green tech into their operations to allow their customers to live a more sustainable lifestyle while creating a new revenue stream. We help business leaders find the best chargers for their carparks, manage and cover the cost of installation, and service the units for the term of the contract.”