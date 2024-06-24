Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has put its Wyton Bar Service Station in Bilton, Hull, up for sale for £1.3m plus stock.

Listed by Christie & Co, the particulars describe the business as a petrol filling station with a modern convenience store. It notes that this is a single site disposal by Sewell on the go with strictly none of their other forecourts for sale.

The sale of Wyton Bar will allow Sewell on the go to re-invest in other parts of the business including EV charging to ensure its estate stays fit for the future.

Wyton Bar is situated between the villages of Bilton and Wyton on a crossroads on the eastern edge of Kingston upon Hull.

Externally, there are four pump islands, all double nozzles beneath a 4.5m BP-branded canopy. The existing fuel supply agreement with BP runs until September 2024. There is an external ATM and a launderette service. There are six designated car parking spaces plus spaces for air and water. In addition, the car repair and MoT garage has further parking.

There are five tanks; three double skinned and two single skinned. Tank one is for Ultra Unleaded with acapacity of 9,000ltrs. It is a double skin steel tank, installed in 1993. Tank two is for Unleaded with a capacityof 18,000ltrs. Again it is double skin and was installed in 1993. Tank three is another double-skin tank, installed in 1993 for Derv. Tank four is also for Derv, capacity is 9,000ltrs, it is single skin and was put in in 1974. Tank five is a single skin tank for Ultra Derv. Capacity is 9,000 ltrs. It was also put in in1974.

Christie & Co says the site has a well-presented forecourt shop with three gondola aisles, upright modern chillers for beers, wines and cider, an upright freezer display of frozen foods, a Costa machine, Rollover hotdogs, a F’real milkshake machine, Bake & Bite and Tango Ice Blast as well as multi-deck open chillers for dairy products.

The property agent describes the till point as a stylish cash register area with a backlit spirits display wall, vapes display, lotto and Paypoint terminals.

All fixtures and fittings are included in the sale however, any items that are owned by a third party or which are personal to Sewell on the go will be exempt. Epos tills and electronic shelf-edge labels can be purchased by separate negotiation.

The buyer will be required to offer continuity of employment in accordance with the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations. There are 12 members of staff together with a part-time handyman. Staffing includes till and shop work, including manager and back office.

The property is freehold; with a valet/car wash tenant with a lease term of three years which runs to September 30, 2025 and an annual rent of £16,380. The car service repair MoT tenant is on a lease term of six years until September 2027 with an annual rent of £12,000.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said the site would represent a great investment for any new owner, with its strong local trade.

He added: “It has been a difficult decision for us to put Wyton Bar up for sale, as we have a great team running the store and loyal local customer base, but we are looking to the future for our wider business and the sale will allow us to reinvest elsewhere to ensure we remain a great place to work and leading convenience retailer for our customers.”