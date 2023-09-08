The first all-electric vehicle production plant in the UK has been opened by Stellantis at its Ellesmere Port manufacturing facility, following a £100m investment.

The Ellesmere Port plant will produce the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner, Citroën ë-Berlingo and the Fiat E-Doblò compact vans.

From 2024, Ellesmere Port will also produce a range of electric passenger vehicles across the Stellantis brands, including the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric, Peugeot e-Rifter and Citroën ë-Berlingo MPVs.

Business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “Today’s announcement in which Ellesmere Port becomes the UK’s first electric vehicle-only manufacturing plant and the first Stellantis plant globally dedicated to electric vehicles, is a very visible demonstration that this government has got the right plan for the UK’s automotive sector.

“Alongside recent investments from other major vehicle manufacturers, we are ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of automotive innovation as well as securing jobs in this critical industry and its wider supply chain.”

Diane Miller, plant director, Ellesmere Port, said: “The start of electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port signals a bright future for the plant, ensuring it will continue to manufacture vehicles for many years to come.

“With Vauxhall’s long history of UK manufacturing, it’s especially fitting that the first electric model to roll off Ellesmere Port’s production line is a Combo Electric. While the welcome addition of the Fiat E-Doblò to the plant is a positive reflection of increasing electric vehicle demand.

“Stellantis is committed to working with the government to ensure the UK automotive industry remains competitive for producing electric vehicles for the long term.”