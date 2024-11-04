West Suffolk Council has turned down a Stradishall forecourt’s request for a knockdown rebuild.

Harding Garage Services aka Stradishall Service Station currently comprises a series of older buildings including an MOT bay, shop and workshops, all sitting on a 0.2 hectare site.

The owners wanted to develop and improve the site to “serve the surrounding community far better and ensure the legacy of the site for future generations”.

However, their application was turned down for a number of reasons.

In its decision letter, West Suffolk Council said: “The A143 currently has no restrictions on vehicle waiting or parking along the public carriageway adjacent to the site. With a predicted shortage of onsite parking, there is a significant risk that parking and loading will spill over onto the A143 directly opposite the junction to Lancaster Way. Furthermore, the lack of safe pedestrian routes and the absence of appropriate pavements pose a serious safety concern.”

The Council also said that “intensified use of the site”, specifically resulting in noise, smell and vibration, would adversely affect local residents.