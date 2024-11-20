The AA has selected Rightcharge as its supplier for home charging reimbursement and for its Rightcharge public charge card.

AA drivers can tap the Rightcharge card to pay with company funds at 38 public charging networks. Drivers also receive a monthlycredit to their energy bill to cover the cost of charging their work vehicle.

Rightcharge says it delivers the most accurate home reimbursement solution in the market. Unlike other suppliers, employees do notneed to manually notify Rightcharge when they switch to a new tariff or energy provider because Rightcharge has direct integrations with the providers themselves. This allows live data to flow to Rightcharge, whether or not the driver has a smart meter, and removes the risk of incorrect reimbursements

This collaboration will enable The AA’s roadside assistance teams to remain mobile and efficient while embracing environmentally friendly practices. Leveraging Rightcharge’s advanced analytics, The AA can benchmark charging costs and carbon analytics to gain valuable insights to support its sustainability and operational goals.

Simon Ungless, commercial group fleet manager at The AA, commented: “We were looking for a solution to accurately reimburseour EV drivers for their home charging and a wider public network. We feel Rightcharge offers the best solution available in the market.”