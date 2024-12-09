Top 50 Indie The Brookfield Group has donated £5,000 to the Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity, through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally Heart of the Community Awards.

The Dewsbury-based business applied for the funding as it has a forecourt operating in the area of the charity – its BP/Nisa forecourt Brookfield Filling Station on Hampole Balk Lane in Doncaster.

The donation will support the ‘We Care into the Future’ event, an initiative designed to inspire Doncaster’s young people to consider careers in the health and care sector.

Launched as a joint initiative between DBTH NHS Foundation Trust and Hall Cross Academy, the event has grown significantly since it began in 2019.

The programme, initially attended by 600 students, welcomed over 2,000 Year 8 students in 2024, showcasing 50 interactive stalls, and giving students hands-on exposure to over 350 career pathways in healthcare.

Doncaster has been marked as an “educational cold spot” due to low levels of educational opportunity. In 2022, 32.4% of children in Doncaster lived in relative poverty, and financial barriers often limit access to experiences that expand career aspirations.

Ismail Patel director at The Brookfield Group says the initiative aligns with the forecourt operator’s ambitions: “Supporting community projects is at the heart of what we do. We don’t just want to be a retailer; we want to inspire future generations in the communities we serve,” he says.

Kelly Turkhud, head of widening participation at DBTH, adds: “We’re over the moon to receive £5,000 in support our ‘We Care into the Future’ event.”

She adds: “By showcasing a variety of roles, we hope to inspire the young people in our communities to become the talented future workforce of the NHS.”