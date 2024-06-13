Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has switched 13 of its original 14 core sites from Valero to Shell and BP, in a bid to attract more business with the major fuel brands.

The Blackburn-based business says that its “prestigious” new build Dobshill forecourt in Flintshire, Wales, remains with Valero and its Texaco fuel brand.

With the Texaco brand being dominant in the 14 sites’ territory, the refresh and having Shell and BP on its poles will help the 24-strong forecourt operator attract new motorists, says the business.

“It was time for a refresh, after 10 years things start to look a bit tired,” said non executive chairman Paul Blackmore. “I’m sure we will win and lose some customers by the decision, which was an extremely difficult business decision to make.

“We have nothing negative to say about Valero, quite the opposite, they have given us over 10 years of excellent supply, service and support, particularly during Covid, and we have strong personal relationships with all of the team there,” Paul added.

Three of the core sites have now re-branded as BP and 10 are with Shell, offering four grades of fuel on eight hoses, with the business having the brands at its other 10 non-core sites for the past five years.

The move comes after The Kay Group switched all of its estate from Spar to Londis 18 months ago. Most of its sites also have a Greggs or Subway, with five having both the concessions.

“The principle strength of our sites is their size, facilities and services they offer,” said Paul. “They are big, bold, bright and safe, particularly in the evenings with effective lighting and our retail partners adding an element of security.”