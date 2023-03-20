BP’s Fourways Garage in Corby, Northamptonshire is the “UK’s most looted petrol station” according to a report in The Sun Online.

The media outlet interviewed the M&S Simply Food store’s new security guards who were employed after a number of incidents. These included footage online showing a masked couple “ransacking the meat aisle”. The pair emptied shelves of food into carrier bags.

The Sun reported that there were 188 shoplifting, violence, robbery, criminal damage and other police incidents at the site off the Cottingham Road roundabout last year, with one woman stealing from the M&S 14 times in three months.

BP started employing security guards at the site last month. They wear body cameras and the guards stated they were on-site to protect customers and the local community. In addition, community police officers visit regularly.

Despite the crime, customers were quick to praise staff saying they operated a well-run shop.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson told The Sun that they were working with BP to tackle the issues at the site.