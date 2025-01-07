Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating following two break-ins and an attempted break-in at two Spar stores and a forecourt in the Newquay area.

Officers were called following a break-in at Spar in Quintrell Downs shortly after 3am on Sunday January 5. Two suspects forced entry and stole cigarettes before leaving the scene.

An attempted break-in was reported at Spar at Tower Road, Newquay, overnight between Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5. Nobody got into the shop and therefore nothing was stolen.

Officers were then called at around 5am on Monday January 6 following a report of a burglary at the Spar shop at Westways Filling Station at Tregaswith near Newquay.

Two suspects forced entry to the premises and stole cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol before leaving the scene.

Officers are investigating whether or not the offences are linked. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody who witnessed any of the incidents or who has information that may help police is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50250002806.