Tout’s annual Food Fest community event was double in size this summer, with the Somerset-based forecourt business raising enough money to provide thousands of meals to locals facing poverty.

The community event, which is free to the public, attracted over 2,100 people and all of the proceeds from the day will go to the Nisa retailer’s Making a Difference Locally charity, which helps to feed families in food poverty. Last year it raised £1,285.20, providing 5,140 meals, and this year’s tally is expected to be higher.

The business, which has three outlets in Nailsea, Cleeve and Langford, provided free food from its The Maple Restaurant and live music, and it attracted over 40 local suppliers who set up stall.

Now it is planning Tout’s Food Fest 2025 to grow the event further. “We need a bigger field,” said one of the event’s organisers Tout’s digital marketing executive Emma Browne.