The National Crime Agency (NCA) has raided a Welsh car wash as part of an investigation linked to organised immigration crime.

Two men, aged 39 and 40, were arrested by NCA officers at a car wash in Caerphilly, south Wales, on Tuesday 18 April.

Both were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences involving employing staff who have no right to work in the UK.

Searches were carried out on the premises where a number of mobile phones, vehicles and documents were seized.

Two people identified as workers at the car wash business and are now being managed by the immigration authorities.

Derek Evans, senior investigating officer at the NCA, said: “Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we use our full range of law enforcement tactics to disrupt and arrest people smugglers and their networks.

“Today’s arrests were supported by partners in the Home Office, Gwent Police and South Wales Police. The men remain in custody pending further enquiries.”