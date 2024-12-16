Moto and Roadchef have been granted planning permission for sites just seven miles apart on the A1(M).

North Yorkshire Council gave Moto the go ahead to redevelop its Barton Park Truckstop at junction 56 of the motorway. Currently designated as a Truck Stop, it will now be developed into a standalone motorway service area (MSA).

The plans will see a new amenity building and fuel station on brownfield land at Barton Park which will provide a range of new facilities for all road users, including toilets, showers and hot food, as well as a secure HGV parking area.

Moto says the proposals to convert Barton Park into a standalone MSA enables it to modernise facilities and demonstrates its commitment to investing in Yorkshire.

Plans for the new Roadchef services, off junction 52 at Catterick, proved more contentious as there were worries about the impact of the development on wildlife in the area. Campaigners said the new services would spoil a nature conservation site used by threatened species of birds.

However, the BBC reported that Mark Fox, chief executive of Roadchef, said National Highways had identified a ‘critical’ need for services at both Catterick and Barton.

“The 53 new HGV spaces at this development are particularly important for the safety and welfare of hauliers and to help reduce the use of lay-bys and local roads for HGV parking,” he said.

The Catterick plan had been provisionally approved by Richmondshire District Council in 2022. Fox told councillors the need for the Catterick services was established by Richmondshire councillors before the authority was dissolved and North Yorkshire Council took over.

One councillor in favour of the development said the application would create jobs and boost the local economy.