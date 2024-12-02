The Volkswagen Group (VW) has launched Enter Electric!, its first ever cross-brand communication campaign to try and stimulate driver interest in finding out about EVs.

VW says it will distribute ‘clear facts’ and ‘transparent messages’ in a wide range of formats to counter myths that are still widely believed.

The communication campaign includes a new cross-brand e-mobility info hub (https://www.volkswagen-group.com/en/e- mobility-info-hub-18823) where information about batteries, charging, costs and sustainability can be accessed.

VW says the initiative aims to eliminate prejudices and break down barriers to purchase. It is also promoting ‘real-life experience’ of e-mobility with test drive programmes, attractive entry-level prices, special leasing deals and refined dealer training.

Through its Audi, Cupra, Porsche, Skoda and VW cars and commercial vehicles, the Volkswagen Group currently already offers 24 e-vehicle models in Europe.

Sebastian Rudolph, head of global group communications, says: “It is important to keep explaining technological change and to clarify both advantages and prejudices. This applies in particular to suitability for daily use, battery, charging convenience and sustainability. With our cross-brand initiative, we want to make an informative contribution to this.”