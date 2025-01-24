MFG has been refused planning permission for a new digital ad display at its Commandery Service Station in Worcester .

Worcester City Council refused the application because of the ad’s design, size and siting, which it said would result in an “increased prominence of advertisement clutter and commercial presence in a primarily residential area, particularly outside daylight hours”.

It also said the proposed illuminated advertisement would not be in keeping with the character of the local area and, due to its location, would have a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties.

Another reason the Council gave for the refusal was that it would be a distraction for drivers, resulting in an ‘unacceptable impact’ on highway safety.

There were several objections from residents who were concerned about increased light pollution. One said: “It’s obvious it’s a garage and shop, they have numerous signs showing their offerings. Do they really have to keep upsetting the neighbours by trying to turn it into the Blackpool illuminations?”