MFG’s plans to install EV charging facilities at its Hillington Service Station, in Hillington near King’s Lynn, have been thwarted over safety fears.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, there were ‘strong objections’ to the plans from local residents.

Councillors raised concerns about the safety of the chargepoints and suggested there could be a ‘biblical’ fire in the village if the eight EV bays were installed.

The Eastern Daily Press reported that Simon Nash, independent councillor for West Winch ward, said: “These bays would be next to a petrol station in the middle of the village – it would only take one car to catch fire for there to be a conflagration on a biblical scale.”

There were also concerns about noise pollution and worries about ‘constant buzzing’ from the chargepoints.

The Council therefore voted against MFG’s plans despite the number one Top 50 Indie stating that chargers were “desperately needed” as part of the government’s net zero ambitions.