A gunman has been found guilty of murdering a young man in an ‘horrendous case’ of mistaken identity following an incident at a petrol station.

Jervais Boyaram shot dead Muhammed Sohail, known as Sohail, because he wrongly thought he’d been involved in a row with him earlier that night (February 18, 2022).

Boyaram had been filling up his Smart car at a petrol station on Washwood Heath Road in Birmingham when a row broke out with a group of men who were in a silver VW.

The group left, but Boyaram then drove around trying to find them. He spotted Sohail, who was driving a similar silver VW, and followed him. After pulling up alongside Sohail’s car, Boyaram wound down his window and shot him before driving off.

The tragedy happened outside Sohail’s house on Wright Road, and neighbours tried in vain to save him.

From CCTV, detectives were quickly able to identify the Smart car involved due to the registration plate and its distinctive roof.

The car was captured on CCTV driving across the city for five miles to an address in Yardley. On the February 28, Boyaram was arrested at his home in Chelmsley Wood.

Officers searching his address found the Smart car key. The car was parked up on a nearby road.

Last week at Coventry Crown Court, Boyaram, aged 37, was found guilty of murder.

Det Ch Insp Nick Barnes said: “This was an horrendous case of mistaken identity. Boyaram killed Mr Sohail that night after he saw him drive past, and we believe Boyaram followed the car believing it contained the group he’d had an altercation with earlier that evening. Regardless of this, he was carrying a gun and his intention was to kill that night.

“Sohail and his wife had been out for food earlier that evening. As they were returning home he spotted another motorist had broken down. He dropped his wife home and returned to help.

“It was on his return home the second time when he was killed by Boyaram.

“I want to thank all of the witnesses who have courageously come forward. I know it can’t have been an easy thing to do. I hope this verdict brings some closure to Mr Sohail’s family and our thoughts remain with them.”

Sohail’s father said today: “My son Muhammed Sohail was purely innocent in this matter and had his life taken so needlessly and without any reason. He will be missed by all of us forevermore.”