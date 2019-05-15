Government awards £25m grants for zero emission projects

John Wood

Future of mobility minister Jesse Norman (Photo: )

Twenty two projects across the country are set to benefit from £25m investment from the government in a bid to develop zero emission technologies for new vehicles.

There is a wide variety of projects ranging from one, led by Triumph Motorcycles, to develop electric motorcycle technology lowering vehicle emissions and noise, with faster battery charge times and making electric motorbikes attractive to the market, to a hydrogen fuel cell powered ambulance in Yorkshire.

Future of mobility minister Jesse Norman said: “The government continues to invest in technologies and innovation that help the UK to a zero emission future. This is a central part of our Future of Mobility Grand Challenge.

“It is great to see such enthusiasm and imagination from industry, as we work together with them to realise the environmental, health and wellbeing benefits of greener transport.”

Business secretary Greg Clark commented: “We are committed to ensuring the UK continues to develop its world-leading reputation for excellence in the design and manufacturing of greener transport.

“These exciting new projects, from Liverpool to Slough, are powering the future of zero emission vehicles. Investments like these will also enable us to realise our commitment for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: