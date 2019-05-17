RS Sales & Distribution offers support on food hygiene regs

John Wood

RS Sales & Distribution has created a Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) customer support pack for retailers who are looking for help with achieving a food hygiene rating of 5 before the display of FHRS ratings is made mandatory in England sometime in 2019.

The user-friendly support pack can be downloaded from its website (address below), and contains information and guidance on what retailers can expect when a Food Safety Officer (FSO) inspects their business.

The support pack provides retailers with advice on how to maintain a clean and hygienic business and offers advice on how to prepare, cook, store and supply food which is safe to eat.

The pack also outlines how RS can assist retailers with achieving a rating of 5 through the recommendation and supply of the right equipment, cleaning materials/documents and chemicals to manage food safety & improve the cleanliness of their property.

Retailers can also draw on the support of RS to help them develop a best practice cleaning programme comprising a cleaning manual, cleaning logs and COSHH (Control of Substances Hazardous to Health) data.

An RS cleaning programme will provide retailers with cleaning equipment and supplies, backed by cleaning guides designed and developed to help protect their retail space and improve cleaning practices, while enhancing employee performance and productivity.

RS sales director James Hayfield said: “We offer retailers a definitive range of supplies, consumables and equipment, and provide them with the tools and support they need to reduce their overhead, improve efficiency and improve compliance.”

0800 849 4119.

www.rssalesonline.co.uk/foodhygieneratingscheme

