Discount Orbis Tech deal for Gulf retailers

Merril Boulton

Certas Energy has reached arrangement with Orbis Tech, the fuel retail EPOS site system software technology specialist, to provide its Gulf-branded dealers with discounted products and services.

The company estimates a 15% saving for any Gulf retailer looking to upgrade software, POS, back-office and head-office systems. The Orbis Tech set-up costs have been absorbed by Certas Energy.

Alex Friendship, Certas Energy's retail business development manager, said: “Over the past two years Certas Energy has adopted Orbis cloud-based technology across its company estate and after a period of review we are now ready to invite our Gulf dealers to utilise it too.

“Whether it be for software or integrated systems, Orbis is proven and works in real time. It will strengthen the retailing capabilities of forecourt operators and owners to manage their businesses with even greater sophistication. It also integrates with the new Oomph forecourt loyalty platform and the EdgePetrol platform.”

The shift to Orbis Tech was a strategic business move by Certas Energy that allowed the company to establish a single head-office, back-office and point-of-sale platform across its entire estate. The company claims the advantage of Orbis over many 'legacy' systems is that as well as being fully integrated, it is a cloud-based system which improves security, provides information in real time rather than at the end of a shift, and allows access at anytime from anywhere.

“Providing our Gulf dealers with the tools to improve revenues and profitability is fundamental to the Gulf philosophy,” continues Friendship. “We are looking at every aspect of the forecourt operation to identify ways in which we can support our dealers with market-leading products and services and at the same time help reduce their overheads. Securing this arrangement with Orbis is a good example. Orbis Tech has created its reputation in the retail and hospitality sectors and is now making significant in-roads into petrol retailing. Its product and service solutions will further empower Gulf retailers in their day to day business operations and allow them, on site or remotely, to fully exploit consumer demand for convenience-led cross promotions with fuel, coffee, food-to-go, groceries and any other retail offerings.”

Orbis Tech’s UK and Ireland Sales Manager, Jon McCarthy explained: “Having established a strong working relationship with Certas Energy, we are delighted to have the opportunity to further showcase our solutions through the Gulf Dealer network. We will support Gulf Dealers large and small, though our market-leading technology, future-proofing their forecourt retail businesses by putting at their fingertips, the tools to manage every aspect of their operation. This includes loyalty promotions and cross promotional offers including multi buys and meal deals. Our intuitive solutions allow forecourt operators to replace outdated systems, improve the support process and deliver increased functionality across fuel, retail and convenience, now and in the future.”

