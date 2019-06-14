Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Centra store and forecourt reopens after £2m KDRB

John Wood · 14 June, 2019
Centra Eniskillen owner Una Lilley (left) and Leona McNicholl
A new-look Lilley’s Centra and forecourt has reopened in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, following completion of a £2m investment, creating 15 new jobs.

Purchased in 2016 with support from Ulster Bank, the site of the redevelopment, which was also supported by Musgrave, the family-owned retail and wholesale group that owns the SuperValu, Centra, Mace and MarketPlace brands in Ireland, involved the demolition and rebuild of the store as well as the refurbishment of its forecourt.

Situated on the main arterial route to and from Enniskillen, the redevelopment included extending the forecourt to ease congestion and increase parking availability for customers of the store’s new sit-down dining area, which offers free WiFi.

Alongside a greater selection of chilled and fresh food ranges and an extended off-licence, the new store was developed with particular focus on growing its food-to-go offering. This includes the introduction of convenience store concepts such as the Frank and Honest coffee brand, hot and cold deli counter and self-service hot box.

Alongside pre-packaged food-to-go ranges, a new ‘Green Kitchen’ salad bar concept has been introduced offering a selection of delicious healthy salad options. The food-to-go range in store now caters for all dietary requirements; from vegan to vegetarian, low calorie, gluten free and more.

Complementing these are a new in-store bakery and Lilley’s Gelato & Ice Cream Bar offering consumers fresh gelato produced on site.

An off-licence section, complete with walk-in refrigeration, stocks a selection of wine, craft beers and spirits.

The new store is also the first Centra retailer in Northern Ireland to feature digital shelf edge displays.

Owner Una Lilley said: “We’re delighted to reopen our new store and forecourt to the local community and commuters. Within the store we’ve introduced a number of new convenience concepts and brands to enhance the customer experience.

“Throughout the redevelopment we were committed to integrating the everyday consumer necessities with an extensive range of additional services, quality produce and exceptional food-to-go ranges, all housed within comfortable and stylish surroundings.

“We’ve created a store for the future and one that raises the bar for convenience retailing. Consumer shopping behaviours have evolved and it’s important that the local retail offering reflects what the consumer wants; exceptional service and quality product that remains competitive.”

Leona McNicholl, senior relationship manager at Ulster Bank, said: “The Lilley family are longstanding and respected retailers in the Enniskillen area having operated at their Drumlyon site for over 30 years. After taking ownership of the Dublin Road store in 2016 Una quickly revitalised its offering and services and doubled its sales by addressing shortcomings and anticipating consumers’ needs.

“Ulster Bank was pleased to finance its purchase and redevelopment, and to support the execution of Una’s vision for the store. Introducing new technologies and services can seem novel in concept, but their outstanding delivery is driving significant sales growth at the new store.”

