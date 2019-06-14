Logic moves into wholesale and independent channels

John Wood

Following its introduction into the grocery channel last year, vaping brand Logic has announced it has significantly expanded distribution of its Logic Compact range. Logic Compact is expanding across the independent and wholesale channels, and listings across convenience accounts will increase.

Logic Compact is a premium Pod device. The Compact range also includes magnetic refill pods, available in five flavours.

Nick Geens, head of reduced risk products at JTI UK, commented: “We’re thrilled at the consumer response to Logic Compact since we launched it into the KMG and convenience channels last year. Following this success, we’re pleased to now offer the range to all retailers nationwide looking to expand their vaping portfolio and take advantage of the significant sales opportunity the category presents.

“With the vaping category growing 8.4% in the last year, JTI is continuing to innovate to ensure we meet the needs of the ever-growing number of vaping consumers in the UK. We have a dedicated insights team that tracks market trends, so we can be sure to provide retailers with new Logic products that allow them to maximise the profit potential of the category.”

Logic Compact has an RRP of £17.50 while the refill pods retail at £5.99. To celebrate the launch, a promotion of £10 per device will be running across all channels and a suite of merchandising and point of sale options will be available to retailers to help drive sales.

