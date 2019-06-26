Government requires home chargers to be 'smart'

John Wood

Roads minister Michael Ellis has announced that all government-funded home chargepoints installed in the future must be ‘smart’.

From 1 July, all chargepoints backed by the government Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme must have the ability to be remotely accessed and capable of receiving, interpreting and reacting to a signal.

Smart charging can reduce high peaks of electricity demands, minimising the impact of electric vehicles on the electricity system – and keeping costs down for consumers by encouraging off-peak charging.

Ellis said: “The government wants the UK to be the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle, with leadership and innovation helping us pave the way to a zero emission future.

“We’re in the driving seat of the zero emission revolution. Our new requirements for chargepoints could help keep costs down, ensuring the benefits of green transport are felt by everyone.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: