JUUL increases its availability to independents

John Wood · 05 July, 2019

JUUL Labs has signed deals that will give many more independent retailers access to its range of products.

Nisa and Costcutter retailers now have access to JUUL Starter Kits and JUULpods following an agreement with Nisa, while Bestway Wholesale has extended listings to another 17 depots (six Batleys and 11 Bestway), after a trial in an initial 10 ‘test’ depots to ensure adoption and compliance of JUUL Labs’s Challenge 25 policy.

Commenting on the agreements, John Patterson, sales director for JUUL Labs UK said: “Independent and symbol retailers are responsible for almost half of all tobacco sales in the UK but only around 10% of vape sales so the commercial opportunity for them is huge – if they can get their fair share of the category. From a JUUL perspective, they can also play a key role in helping us reach our goal of improving the lives of adult smokers and eliminating cigarettes. Their location, community standing, personal service and long opening hours means that their stores are key destinations for adult smokers and ideal locations for JUUL to be stocked in so we can reach as many adult smokers as possible and encourage them to Make the Switch.”

Retailers will be required to sign up to JUUL Labs’s Challenge 25 policy which mandates all retailers to ask for authorised identification from shoppers if they appear to be under 25 years of age to prove that they are over eighteen years old – the legal age to purchase JUUL and other vaping products.

The news coincides with the launch of a nationwide 12-week out of home advertising campaign for JUUL which features real JUUL users who made the switch in 2018 and runs across 10 UK major cities.

0808 164 1301

juul.co.uk

Food Hygiene Training