EDGEPoS and EdgePetrol make 'perfect solution'

Henderson Technology, the developer of EDGEPoS, has announced a partnership with EdgePetrol, the specialist in real-time data for fuel forecourts.

Darren Nickels, head of Henderson Technology, said: "Bringing together EDGEPoS and EdgePetrol is a perfect solution for keeping EDGEPoS at the forefront of forecourt retail technology and adding an additional service for our customers across the whole of the UK."

Gideon Carroll, CEO of EdgePetrol, added: "Our connection with EDGEPoS and Henderson Technology is one of our strongest and we are excited to keep working with them as both companies grow their presence in the UK."

www.henderson.technologywww.edgepetrol.com